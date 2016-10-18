The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding how a fire during the early morning hours on Tuesday 18th October, 2016 destroyed the entire building which housed Madeariman Restaurant and Bar on Shoal Bay East.

The fire which was reported to The Valley Police Station at about 1:30am quickly spread engulfing the entire structure in flames. The building said to have been closed for the off season was totally destroyed by the fire.

As the Police continue investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in area of Shoal Bay and may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding this fire to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Major Crimes Unit or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 or email AXA911@yahoo.com which are both secure websites.