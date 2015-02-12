What happens when top deejays from around the world are marooned on a desert island? Three nights, 2 days, 5 amazing venues, Livin in the Sun, the Ultimate World Dance Music Festival!! Livin in the Sun is the first festival of its kind to be hosted by Sandy Island Enterprises in collaboration with the Anguilla Tourism Board to be held November 11th-13th. Anguilla is a warm welcoming island destination known for it’s breathtaking turquoise seas, stunning white sand velvet beaches & extraordinary lifestyle.

Anguilla is a unique blend of high style and low-key elegance, and offers the best of the good life. The upcoming world dance music festival, Livin in the Sun will set yet anothernew & exciting tone for the sunny island!

Beginning Friday, November 11th, the Livin in the Sun music festival kicks off at 6pm-9pm with the opening VIP party inspired by the Greek Sun God “ Helios” hosted by Anguilla’s new premiere luxury resort the Reef Hotel. Guest will enjoy deejay sets from Patrice Gero France, Jimmy Sax St Barth, Spirits in Motion NYC & Sugar from Anguilla. From there the deejays, guests & entertainment executives will make their way to the Anguilla Great House for a spectacular launch party & light show “Light up the Night” from 10pm-4am. Featuring sets by Supernova Italy, Kristel Morin Australia, Nathan Barato Canada, Spirits in Motion NYC & Sparta from Anguilla!

On Saturday, November 12th the party continues with the premium, all inclusive, toes in the sand, chic dance party “World Wide Love”. To be held at incredible Sandy Island from 10am-4pm. While indulging in all you can eat lobster caught fresh from the Caribbean sea & all you can drink spirits, move to the sounds of Supernova Italy, Kristel Morin Australia, Patrice Gero France, Jimmy Sax St Barth, Nathan Barato Canada & Spirits in Motion NYC! After a little rejuvenation off to the famous Dune Preserve for “Moonshine” from 10pm to 4am where you will be entertained by Nathan Barato Canada, Krave NYC, Kristel Morin Australia, Brothers Grimm South Africa & Yooshe Anguilla!

Sunday, November 13th, 10am-4pm the fun continues with “Marooned,” Sandy Islands’ 2nd featured all inclusive beach bash! Delight in Walshy Fire from Major Lazer Miami, Outkast St Maarten, Krave NYC, Brothers Grimm South Africa & Sugar from Anguilla. Following a little relaxation off to “Sunrise” at the adventurous Nat’s Place from 10pm until the Sun rises! Dance the night away to Walshy Fire Miami, Spirits in Motion NYC, Outkast St Maarten & Blackboy International Anguilla!

You don’t want to miss this one! Sandy Island Enterprises, Anguilla promises to bring you the most exciting innovative World Dance Music Festival you have ever experienced.