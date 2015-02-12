(The Valley, Anguilla) RAPF: On Sunday 30th October 2016 the Royal Anguilla Police Force received a report of a single motor vehicle accident on the Sandy Ground Main Road at about 6:40pm.

Police immediately responded to the scene and preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motor truck was 36. yr. old Ichol Mockett of Sandy Ground a member of the Royal Anguilla Police Force. Ichol Mockett was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by Emergency Response Personal and later succumbed to his injuries.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the Sandy Ground Main Road at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Traffic Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased officer.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.

This is the 4th road fatality for 2016.