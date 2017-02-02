The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Friday 27th January, 2017 arrested and charged 24 yr. old James Alexis Hodge of Blowing Point for possession and cultivation of cannabis.

Hodge who appeared before the Magistrate’s on Monday 30th January, 2017 and was granted bail in the sum of EC $65,000.00 with one surety is due back in court on Thursday 30th March 2017 to answer to the charges.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that:

a) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

c) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

d) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.