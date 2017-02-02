Caribbean Marketplace Opens with Bahamian flairNassau, BAHAMAS: The much anticipated Caribbean travel marketplace opened with grand fanfare on Tuesday night at the Grand Ballroom at Atlantis Hotel and Resort.

Organized in partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board, Paradise Island Tourism Development Association and The Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, The Bahamas laid out the red carpet in true Bahamian fashion. Attendees were welcomed to the ceremony with a captivating performance from the Royal Bahamas Police Band and treated to a colorful display of cultural expression by the Colours Junkanoo Group as the night came to a close.

The Master of Ceremonies for the night was the 2016-2017 Caribbean and Bahamas Junior Minister of Tourism. He introduced the crowd to the riveting speakers of the night which included; Carlton Russell - the President of The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, Karolin Troubetzkoy – President of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, The Hon Obediah Wilchcombe – Minister of Tourism of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Rt. Hon. Perry G Christie – Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Following the opening remarks and special presentation from Karolin Troubetzkoy, the Rhythm & Youth band gave a vivacious performance rousing the crowd to their feet as they gave the young performers a standing ovation.

Welcoming the attendees to The Bahamas was Carlton Russell who reminded them that although the world is ever changing, some things will always remain the same.

“We are delighted to have you here; we know how busy this business is. Thank you for choosing The Bahamas, thank you for choosing this forum to create new relationships, solidify and further develop existing alliances, partnerships and connections,” Russell said.

“While much has changed in the world, relationships and networking are still critical elements for the foundation, growth and stability of our industry.”

Karolin Troubetzky recognized that the travel marketplace was full of opportunities.

“As we stand united to celebrate one Caribbean, we will have an opportunity to showcase to our valued buyers and members of the press the amazing diversity of our region that can indeed provide a lifetime source of different experiences,” she said.

In introducing the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie, Min. Obie Wilchcombe touched briefly on one of the major themes of the marketplace.

“Today with the Minister of Tourism commissioners and heads of delegation we discussed the future of tourism in the Commonwealth and the President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism just spoke of the relationship and the collaborative effort that must be made. Together we believe that we can continue to grow tourism in the region,” Wilchcombe said.

The Travel Marketplace allows tourism suppliers to meet with sellers from around the world selling Caribbean vacation packages in a closed-door event over the course of two days in business meetings.

The Caribbean Marketplace continues until February 2, 2017 with an exciting lineup of educational sessions, business appointments and networking opportunities.