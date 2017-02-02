The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Wednesday 1st February, 2017 wrapped up a week of DARE Graduations of Grade Six students across the six Primary Schools in Anguilla. Some 189 students from the six primary schools across the island were exposed to the program.

The graduation ceremonies which concluded the four month long delivery of the program to all grade six students was held at the various schools over the past week.

“These students have all been exposed to this program during their entire primary school and this is not the last time they will hear about DARE,” said PC Shawn Lake. “These students will also be exposed to DARE when they go to the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School where the program will be presented at a higher level in Campus B.”

Officer Lake who has been with the DARE Program from its inception, some ten years ago, remarked that the program continues to be a collaborative undertaking between the RAPF and the Education Department through the primary schools. DARE continues to impact the lives of the students by exposing them to several strategies in dealing with the many situations they may experience on a day to day basis. These strategies include the Decision Making Model, Just Saying No and Walking Away.

During the ceremonies that were also attended by teachers and students of the schools as well as parents remarks were made by a senior police officer from the RAPF and the Head Teachers of the various schools.