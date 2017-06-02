Update: (Monday, February 6th, 2017) The RAPF has arrested one male in relation to the accident as the investigation continues.

(Sunday , February 5th, 2017): The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Sunday 5th February, 2017 at about 5:20pm responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles on the Jeremiah Highway.

On arrival at the scene officers met one motor car and two motor cycles at rest with extensive damage.

The officers also met on the scene one of the riders of the motor cycles 23 yr. old Jeron Fleming of South Hill. Mr. Fleming was later transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by members of the Ambulance Service. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the emergency doctor.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the Jeremiah Highway at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Traffic Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.