The Valley, Anguilla – February 14, 2017 - The Anguilla Fashion Expo is confirmed for February 24th, 2017. The committee is excited to announce that this year the runway will be graced with most designers registered for the event including three (3) local designers, Yerdi Fleming of StarQuality Designs, Charla Hobson of House of Panache and Alexis Ryan of TheoChris Designs, and a model agency from within the region with over eighteen (18) models, both male and female. The Movado Model Agency of St. Kitts will provide walking classes for local models.

Local and regional designers will showcase their new work they have been working on specifically for the show. Over the years the Fashion Expo has received unwavering support from local organizations which has helped the expo to be recognized regionally and internationally.

The evening will be hosted by entertainer, Omari Gumbs, and musical entertainment will be by Natty & The House and Dejour from St.Kitts.

As an organization in the fashion industry the committee understands the dynamics of the fashion market and the effects that fashion has on the tourism industry worldwide. They also recognize the unique opportunity to bring exposure to Anguilla and its business entities. During the years of existence the show has drawn more than one hundred & twenty (120) volunteers and spectators; and attract the attention of several media outlets granting sponsors the publicity they so desire.

For the 2017 event, the aim is to exceed this total based on the positive feedback received, the committee is confident that this goal will be achieved and are actively working to ensure that this show satisfy and exceed expectations.

The mission is to create a fashion forward movement and an extraordinary experience to guests and patrons alike. In order to meet our mission and provide promised services, the generosity of individuals and businesses for support is welcomed.

Paradise Cove Hotel is the venue, the doors will open at 7pm and show starts at 7:30pm.

Tickets for the Anguilla Fashion Expo are on sale for US$20.00 at the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce, Tackle Box, Omega Car Wash and anyone from the committee or call 584-1016.

Tickets at the door are US$25. For more information and to make a contribution, contact Josveek Huligar at Email: huligar@gmail.com