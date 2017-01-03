33 yr. old male on bail for Possession of Firearm, Resisting Arrest and Assault on Police Officer

The Royal Anguilla Police on Saturday 25th February 2017 arrested 33 yr. old Erlvan Connor of North Side for Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Police. He was later charged and taken before the Magistrate’s Court. On Monday 27th February 2017, Connor was offered bail but did not meet the requirements. Hence he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

37 yr. old male on bail for assault

The Royal Anguilla Police on Thursday 23rd February 2017 arrested 37 yr. old Kevin Gumbs of South Hill for Assault. He was later charged and taken before the Magistrate’s Court. Gumbs was granted bailed in the sum of EC $5,000.00 with one surety when he appeared before the Magistrate’s Court and he is to reappear in Court on Monday 20th March 2017 to answer to the charge.

The conditions of his bail are as follows: 1) He is to have no contact, whether directly or indirectly, by himself or by means of an agent with the virtual complainant in this matter. 2) Not knowingly go within 100ft of the virtual complainant. 3) Keep the peace and be of good behavior.

31 yr. old male on bail for Grievous Bodily Harm

The Royal Anguilla Police on Monday 27th February 2017 arrested 31 yr. old Dylon Cognette of Blowing Point for Grievous Bodily Harm. He was later charged and taken before the Magistrate’s Court. Cognette when he appeared before the Magistrate’s Court was granted bail in the sum of EC $40,000.00 with one surety. He is to reappear in Court on Thursday 22nd June 2017 to answer to the charge.

His conditions of bail are as follows: 1) Surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla by any means without the Court’s permission. 2) Report to The Valley Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00AM and 6:00PM commencing Monday 6th March 2017. 3) Not knowingly go within 100ft of the virtual complainant. 4) Have no contact whether directly or indirectly, by himself or by means of an agent with the virtual complainant in this matter. 5) Keep the Peace and be of good behaviour.

32 yr. old male on bail for Assault on Police and Reckless Driving

The Royal Anguilla Police on Sunday 26th February 2017 arrested 32 yr. old Delroy Arrindell of Rey Hill for Assault on a Police Officer and Reckless Driving. He was later charged and taken before the Magistrate Court. Arrindell was granted bail in the sum of EC $5,000.00 with one surety when he appeared before the Magistrate’s Court. He is to reappear in Court on Wednesday 19th April 2017 to answer to the charges.

He is to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that:

m) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

n) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

o) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

p) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.

29 yr. old male on bail for Grievous Bodily Harm

The Royal Anguilla Police on Tuesday 21st February 2017 arrested 29 yr. old Najee Hall of Blowing Point for Grievous Bodily Harm.

Hall who was later charged was taken before The Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 23rd February 2017, where he offered bail but was unable to meet the conditions. On 27th February 2017, he was granted bail in the sum of EC $40,000.00 with one surety. He is to reappear in Court on 22nd June 2017 to answer to the charge.

His conditions of bail are as follows: 1) Surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla by any means without the Court’s permission. 2) Report to The Valley Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00AM and 6:00PM. 3) Not knowingly go within 100ft of the virtual complainant. 4) Have no contact whether directly or indirectly, by himself or by means of an agent with the virtual complainant in this matter. 5) Keep the Peace and be of good behaviour.

36 yr. old female on bail for Forgery

The Royal Anguilla Police on Thursday 23rd February 2017 arrested 36 yr. old Sor Eulandy Agudelo Zuleta of Spring Path, Blowing Point. She was later charged and taken before the Magistrate’s Court. Zuleta was taken before The Magistrate’s Court on Friday 24th February 2017, where she was offered bail but was unable to meet the conditions. She was therefore remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. On 27th February 2017, she was granted bail in the sum of EC $60,000.00 cash with one surety and is to reappear in Court on 15th June 2017 to answer to the charge. As part of the investigation into this matter money believed to have been acquired illegally is now the subject of a Cash Seizure proceeding under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The police will continue to vigorously pursue those concerned in criminal activity to ensure that they disrupt their activities.

The conditions of bail are as follows: 1) Surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla by any means without the Court’s permission. 2) Report to The Valley Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6:00AM and 6:00PM commencing on Friday 3rd March 2017.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that (In each circumstance):