The Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to inform the General Public that it has extended the period for application for Constables in the Royal Anguilla Police Force. This is due to the fact that the RAPF was unable to meet the required number of qualified person from the previous applications received.

The new deadline for applications is now Monday 20th March, 2017.

Applicants are reminded that they must either be Nationals or Residents of Anguilla with a pass in English Grades 1 – 3. Persons with a lesser grade may be considered.