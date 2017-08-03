It has come to the attention of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) that many persons in Anguilla are operating, holding or being concerned with the running of an illegal lottery. The RAPF is hereby warning residents of Anguilla and visitors alike that playing the illegal lottery is gambling as proscribed by section 346 (1) of the Criminal Code, Revised Statutes of Anguilla, Chapter C140.

The police wishes to advise persons involved that, if they are caught operating, holding, being concerned or taking part in the illegal lottery, they will be prosecuted for the offence of gambling. Additionally, cash seizure proceedings and forfeiture under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Revised Statutes of Anguilla, Chapter P98 (POCA) will be applied against all money and assets derived from the illegal act.

Cases have also been reported where patrons have not been paid their winnings or prize following their participation in the illegal lottery.

Commissioner of Police states that: “Playing the illegal Spanish Lottery is a lottery in itself. You may lose more than you win. This practice creates a false expectation of success. The monies involved are considered Proceeds of Crime and the RAPF will seek to seize such monies and obtain forfeiture orders.”

Arrest of 29 Year Old Male for Robbery

The Royal Anguilla Police on Wednesday 1st March 2017 arrested 29 yr. old Mendell Richardson of North Hill for Robbery.

Richardson, who was later charged with two counts of robbery, appeared before The Magistrate’s Court on Monday 6th March 2017, where he was offered bail but was unable to meet the conditions. On Wednesday 8th March 2017, he was granted bail in the sum of EC $60,000.00 with two (2) sureties. He is to reappear in Court on Monday 12th June 2017 to answer to the charge.

His conditions of bail are as follows: 1) Surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla by any means without the Court’s permission. 2) Report to The Valley Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6:00AM and 6:00PM commencing Friday 10th March 2017. 3) Be on curfew with immediate effect from 7:00PM to 6:00AM daily and must be within the confines of his father Lorenzo Richardson’s home in North Hill, and to answer to the Police at any time during routine curfew checks. 4) Not to go on the premises of The People’s Bar and Restaurant and Jam Bar and Restaurant. 5) Not knowingly go within 100ft of the virtual complainant. 6) Have no contact whether directly or indirectly, by himself or by means of an agent with the virtual complainant in this matter.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that:

a) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

c) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

d) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.