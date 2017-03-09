The Royal Anguilla Police on Thursday 9th March, 2017 arrested a thirty-two (32) year old male who was later charged for Indecent Assault. The male was taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday 10th March, 2017 and was granted bail in the sum of EC $45,000.00 with one surety. He is to reappear in Court on the 25th May 2017 to answer to the charge.

The bail conditions are that the alleged offender is to surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla without the Court’s permission. He is to report to The Valley Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00AM and 6:00PM commencing on Monday 13th March 2017. Furthermore, he is to refrain from knowingly going within 100ft of the virtual complainant and have no contact, whether directly or indirectly, by himself or by means of an agent with the virtual complainant.

REPORT 2

45 year old male arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Cannabis

The Royal Anguilla Police on Sunday 12th March, 2017 arrested forty-five (45) year old Verne O’Flaharty of Stoney Ground who was later charged with Possession of Cocaine and Cannabis. The alleged offender who was taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 14th March 2017, was granted bail in the sum of EC $50,000.00 with one surety. He is to reappear in Court on the 2nd April 2017 to answer to the charge.

The bail conditions are that the alleged offender has to surrender his travel documents and report to The Valley Police Station every Friday between 6:00AM and 6:00PM.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that (In each case):

a) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

c) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

d) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.