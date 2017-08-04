(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended sympathy to the family of former Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir Cuthbert Sebastian, and to its Government and People on his recent passing.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message of condolence to St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, said Sir Cuthbert would be remembered not only for his extraordinary dedication to whatever tasks he undertook but for his mentorship of the youth, particularly to those in the medical profession.

“Sir Cuthbert’s full and fulfilling life was devoted to the people of the Federation, whether as teacher, pharmacist, medical practitioner, author or Head of State, in which latter capacity he served for 17 distinguished years,” the Secretary-General said.

“His sense of service and duty prevailed early in his multi-faceted career when he served in the Royal Air Force in World War II during which he saw action as a gunner”, Ambassador LaRocque added.

Sir Cuthbert, who was Governor General from 1996 to 2013, died on 25 March at the age of 95.