The Anguilla Literary Foundation have announced the full line-up and schedule for the 6th Annual Anguilla Lit Fest: A Literary Jollification – and it’s Revolutionary! The Lit Fest will take place at Paradise Cove from 18th to 21st May, 2017. This year’s theme is “Revolution” and the festival will be part of the official program of events set to commemorate the celebration of 50 years since the 1967 Anguilla Revolution.

The Anguilla Lit Fest appeals to readers, writers and thinkers and the two day/three night programme is an enticing mixture of keynote presentations, lively panel discussions, author workshops and of course, "Jollification," the uniquely Anguillian cultural concept of helping each other in a spirit of merriment, whilst leaving plenty of time for delegates to explore and enjoy the Island’s world famous beaches.

For writers highlights include: A poetry master class by Tiphanie Yanique, award winning author and poet; a writing workshop by Colin Channer, charismatic Jamaican author, poet and co-founder of the Calabash Festival; the opportunity to enjoy a “Speed Date” with Literary Agent Allison Hunter, of Janklow & Nesbit, and an expert panel, “Self Publishing in a Digital Age” featuring Kevin Larimer of Poets & Writers, Julie Trelstad, Director of Digital Rights at Writers House and self published author, Melinda Goddard, along with the opportunity to network at festival events and parties with all the presenters.

Readers and thinkers may particularly enjoy Friday’s “maverick” lunchtime presentation, “A Birthday Tribute to Malcolm X” by his daughter, author and educator Ilyasah Shabazz; a “Stranger than Fiction” panel discussion moderated by Publicist Yona Deshommes and featuring critically acclaimed writers Nicole Dennis-Benn, author of New York Times Notable Book of the Year “Here comes the Sun,” and Kaitlyn Greenidge author of “We Love You, Charlie Freeman” winner of a Whiting Award for Fiction. Saturday’s highlights include an lunchtime session where media entrepreneur Peter Bailey interviews Thomas Mullen, prizewinning, bestselling author of “Darktown,” a 2017 Indies Choice nominee and a thought provoking panel entitled “The Revolution & Enlightenment” chaired by Dr. Wycherly Gumbs.

Anguilla Lit Fest breakfast sessions are not to be missed. Friday opens with the legendary “Rise and Shine” presentation featuring international poets and spoken word artists Adrian Green, Joseph Lake and John Leone, and Saturday starts with the popular “Pride of Anguilla,” breakfast presentation showcasing local talent, including the winners of the Malliouhana Poetry Prize and heroes and heroines from Anguilla’s Revolution.

Lit Fest 2017 concludes with a “Calypso Explosion,” featuring legendary performers Baron, Sugar Aloes and Short Pants who will also conduct workshops for calypsonians as part of the Lit Fest.

“The Anguilla Lit Fest brings together my great loves: beautiful beaches, great literature and lively conversation.” Krista Bremer, Author, Associate Publisher of The Sun Magazine, and Lit Fest participant in 2015 and 2016.

Tickets for all events are now on sale and you can view the full schedule and biographies of the participants on the festival website www.anguillaitfest.com.

