(The Valley, Anguilla) - The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in the area of Yellow Banana, Stoney Ground today Monday 22 nd May, 2017 around 10:30am which resulted in the death of a 24 year old, Anderson Carty of North Hill. At about 10:45am officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force responded to a report of shots being fired in Stoney Ground. On arrival at the scene in the area of Yellow Banana the lifeless body of Carty was discovered with several gunshot wounds. Carty was attended to by Emergency Medical Technicians and a Medical Doctor who later pronounced him dead.

As the Police continues investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in Stoney Ground in the area of Yellow Banana, and may have witnessed this shooting incident or have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 or email AXA911@yahoo.com which are both secure websites.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family.

Source: RAPF Release