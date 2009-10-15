CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque (l) greets Guyana’s President HE David Granger.

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has extended warm congratulations to the Government and People of Guyana on the country’s 51st Anniversary of Independence.



Guyana is celebrating this year’s anniversary under the theme Unity in Diversity in a Green Economy.



In message on behalf of the Community, the Secretary-General said the progress made by Guyana over the last five decades was indicative of the determination and resilience of its citizens.



This allied with the country’s natural resources, fertile agricultural lands, and thrust to a green economy, Ambassador LaRocque said, boded well for the nation’s future.



“Guyana has a proud tradition of being a leader in regional integration and has provided leadership to the Community in the area of Agriculture in its role as the country responsible for that sector in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet,” the Secretary-General said.



“The Caribbean Community joins with the Government and People of Guyana in their celebration of this milestone and looks forward to continuing the journey together towards further progress of the country and the Region,” he added.