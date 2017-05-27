The Royal Anguilla Police Force reports that on Saturday 27th May, 2017 at about 03:35am officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the George Hill Main Road. On arrival at the scene officers met three vehicles - two motor cars at rest with extensive damage and the third with minor damage. The driver of one of the vehicles had already been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by members of the Ambulance Service. At about 05:40am the driver of the vehicle that was transported to the hospita,l 46 years old Michael Carty of Blowing Point, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the George Hill Main Road at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Traffic Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.