The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Saturday 27th May, 2017 at about 11:40pm responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Best Buy Supermarket on the Long Road.

On arrival at the scene; the parking lot of Best Buy Supermarket, preliminary investigations revealed that while the security for the business was attempting to transport the day’s cash for to the bank unsuspecting assailants started shooting at the security officers.

As a result of the incident several shots were fired causing damage to vehicles in the area and injuring one of the security officers in the process who was transported to the hospital.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the Long Path Main Road at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Major Crime Unit or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.