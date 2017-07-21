The Royal Anguilla Police Force has arrested and charged four individuals as part of an ongoing investigation for conspiracy to deceive and forgery.

The four; a 23 yrs. old male of South Hill, 19 yrs. old of Little Harbour, 17yrs. old of Sandy Hill and 18 yrs. old of Tackling were all charged with conspiracy to deceive while latter was also charged with Forgery.

The group who appeared before the Magistrates’ Court between Friday 21st and Monday 24th July, 2017 were granted bail; Two in the sum of EC $50,000.00 and the others in the sum of EC $55,000.00.

53 yrs. old woman on bail for theft and money laundering

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Friday 21st July, 2017 arrested and charged a 53 yrs. old woman of Old Ta, for Theft and Money Laundering.

The alleged offender who appeared before the court on the said day charged with two (2) counts of theft, one (1) count of supplying false information to a person employed in the public service and one (1) count of transferring criminal property was bailed in the sum of EC $200,000.00 with one surety to return to court on Monday 20th November, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Seven police officers receive certificate in Community Policing

Seven (7) serving members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 25th July, 2017 were awarded Certificates of Achievement for having satisfactorily completed the requirements for a course of study in Community Policing.

The seven officers Sgt. Vydia Charles, Sgt. Beverly Thompson, Sgt. Hosaine Mason, Sgt. Randy Javois, Sgt. Delvin Fleming, Sgt. Kevin Edwards and Sgt. Shamella Vanterpool all participated in the training during the period October – December 2016.

“These officers who were selected by the RAPF for this particular training will now become part of our Community Policing Plan for the communities across Anguilla,” said Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison. “As you are aware in 2016 when we released the Policing Strategy for 2016 – 2019 this was one of our objectives; the creation of a community policing program to improve police public relations”.

The Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the RAPF join in congratulating the officers for their successful completion of the course.