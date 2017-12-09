The British Governor in Anguilla, Tim Foy, in a brief statement released via social media has asked the Anguilla public to be patient and remain calm regarding fuel.

The message in part read:

The Governor would like to assure the public that everything possible is currently being done to manage the distribution of fuel. The government of Anguilla is working with Sol to rectify supply and storage issues. The U.K. Government has also offered assistance in this regard. Currently two gas stations in the Valley as well as the Blowing Point station are open. Customers are limited to a $30.00 purchase.