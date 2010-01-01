The European Union disbursed a total of €3.6 million (EC$11.6M) to Anguilla, as the first tranche of grant assistance through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) focusing on reform of the education and training system.

EU Ambassador Daniela Tramacere announced: "This grant is in support of the implementation of the Education Development Plan and is the result of a long standing cooperation commitment with Anguilla. Now Anguilla is trying to cope with the devastation of Hurricane Irma. We have already mobilised humanitarian aid for the region, and once the damages are assessed, we will be looking at reconstruction assistance.

The EU believes that support to education is a solid investment in the development of a nation and we are confident that this programme will contribute to the reconstruction of a quality educational system in Anguilla that is accessible, efficient, cost-effective, and affordable for both government and citizens". Under the EU-Anguilla 11th EDF Education and Training Sector Policy Support Programme signed earlier this year, the EU will support government's efforts to improve the quality of education at primary and secondary level, including enhancements in teaching and in schools plants.

There is emphasis on the modernisation of the country's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework and the learning environment. The programme also aims to promote improvements in the strategic management and delivery of education and training, including enhancements in budget transparency and the operationalisation of an Education Knowledge Management System to support evidence-based policy formulation.

The expected outcome of the reforms is for all children to be able to complete seven years of quality primary education and five years of an appropriate, affordable quality secondary education, regardless of any physical or intellectual disabilities. The EU has provided development aid to Anguilla since 1976.

The overall programme budget for the current 11th EDF intervention is €14.05 million (EC$45.3M) until 2021, with €12.6 million earmarked for the education and training sector as budget support, and the remainder €1.45 million set aside for specific technical assistance needs. This is a 30% increase in funding when compared with the previous 10th EDF allocation for the implementation of Anguilla's Medium Term Economic Strategy 2010-2014. Anguilla also benefits from EU assistance channelled through the EDF Caribbean regional envelope for Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), which includes support to Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Territorial Strategies for Innovation and Technical Assistance to Overseas Countries and Territories Association (OCTA).