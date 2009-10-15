(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Amb. Irwin LaRocque reiterated the Community’s solidarity with the Republic of Cuba in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s impact on that country.

In a message to the President of the Council of State and Ministers, Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Raúl Castro Ruz, Amb. LaRocque expressed the Community’s “deepest sympathy… over the loss of life and widespread destruction”.

“The Community wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured and those who lost their homes and livelihood”, he said.

Amb. LaRocque affirmed the Community’s confidence in the “tried and tested courage and resilience” of Cuba, to overcome this disaster.

The following is the text of the message:

BEGINS:

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) wishes to express its deepest sympathy to the Government and People of the Republic of Cuba over the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by the passage of the devastating Hurricane Irma in Cuba.

The Community wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured and those who lost their homes and livelihood.

CARICOM is saddened to learn of the severe damage to the country’s infrastructure and housing.

The Caribbean Community stands in solidarity with the Government and People of Cuba and affirms its confidence that your tried and tested courage and resilience will enable Cuba to overcome this disaster.

Please accept, Excellency, CARICOM’s best wishes for Cuba’s full recovery in the shortest possible time”

ENDS.