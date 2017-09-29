Crocus Hill and the Valley West (32), The Valley South (34), North Side and Roaches Hill (36), Brimegin (37) and Shoal Bay North West and Valley bottom (38)

The Anguilla Statistics Department in conjunction with the Department of Social Development, Department of Disaster Management and the Ministry of Finance wish to collect from you – households, information regarding your current social and economic position as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma. The information will be used for consideration with any possible relief.

We will be conducting a data collection session on Monday, October 2, 2017 between the hours of 9:00AM – 12:30PM and 1:30PM– 4:30PM for Crocus Hill and the Valley West (32), The Valley South (34), North Side and Roaches Hill (36), Brimegin (37) and Shoal Bay North West and Valley bottom (38). These include the following areas:

ED 32 – Crocus Hill and The Valley – All buildings on the left hand side of the road beginning at Koal Keel junction (including Koal Keel) down to Crocus Bay across the Katouche Valley including Masara Resort, through Rock Farm (excluding Russell Reid's house and Oliver Brooks' apartments), north to the junction (just west of Pastor Cecil's Green House), going west and turning right at Heart Beat Radio junction over to Koal Keel, taking in all houses on the left.

ED 34 – The Valley South – All buildings on the left hand side of road from the roundabout at Queen Elizabeth Avenue going west into the Valley, then turning left at the Koal Keel junction going south and turning left at Hearbeat Radio junction. Then turning right at junction just west of Pastor Cecil's Green House going south taking in all houses on the right hand side of the road. Return to roundabout at Queen Elizabeth Avenue then take all houses on the right hand side of the road travelling south to the People's Market junction, going into South Valley turning south at the junction west of the Barber Shop, going south past Sally's Collection all the way over to Rock Farm just above and excluding Orris Proctor's house.

ED 36 – Northside and Roches Hill – All buildings on the left hand side of the road beginning at the junction west of the Old Plot building going north and turning left going west pass Eric Reid's residence excluding Cedar Village on the right keeping left towards Little Bay and along the western coast to Crocus Bay up to Roaches Hill junction, just above the Red Cross building, turning left at the Roaches Hill junction going north and turning east along the eastern boundary taking in all houses on the left, pass Circle Inn Bar all the way up to the junction at North Side road (west of the Old Plot Building), taking all houses on the left.

ED 37 – Brimegin - All buildings on left hand side of the road beginning at Little Bay up the road pass Eric Reid's residence up to the junction on the North Side road, turning left and going north all the way to Shoal Bay to the coast at Madeariman's Reef and along the northwestern coast back to Little Bay.

ED 38 - Shoal Bay North West and Valley bottom - Taking all houses on the right hand side of the road beginning at North Side junction going north along the back road to Shoal Bay including Lake's Quarry, over to the junction onto the Shoal Bay main road (at sign saying 'Lake's Quarry), turn right going south over to Shoal Bay/Little Dix junction. At the junction cut along the boundary to the west keeping right and going south along the boundary to the Church of God of Holiness (excluding the church), along Queen Elizabeth Avenue turning left at the Webster's Park Annex junction, going east along Lake's boundary to Lake's Hardware, west along the Valley main road back to the North Side junction, all on the right.

Collecions for these areas will commence on Monday, October 2, 2017

September 29, 2017

-------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Immediate and Continuous

Continued session for October 2, 2017

Continued data collection sessions will take place on Monday, October 2, 2017 between the hours of 9:00AM – 12noon and 1:30PM – 4:30PM for the Districts of West End Area, South Hill North and Sandy Ground South West, Sandy Ground Central, Blowing Point Central, North Hill South, Blowing Point East, Island Harbour North and Sea Rocks, Island Harbour West, The Valley Central, The Valley North and Old Ta. These include the following areas:

EDs 1-6 For the West End Area – All houses from the Cap Juluca junction (Stop lights) all the way to the southern and northern coastline and all the way to the western tip of the island.

• West End’s meeting place will be the tent outside West End Clinic

ED 11 - South Hill North and Sandy Ground South West - Taking in all houses on the left hand side of the road from Sea Cliff Villa (west of the Overlook Restaurant) Back Street up to South Hill Roundabout taking all houses on the left going into Sandy Ground down to the Mariners Hotel but excluding the Mariners.

ED 20 Sandy Ground Central - Taking in all buildings on the right hand side of the road starting at Road Well on the back road going South to Ball Field and Anguilla Rums junction, turn west and follow road staying on the right down to and including Mariners Hotel, then north along the coast to and including Ed Carty's residence. Then go east back to Road Well taking in all houses on your right.

• South Hill North and Sandy Ground South West and Sandy Ground Central – Trinity Methodist Church

ED 12 – Blowing Point Central – All houses on the left hand side of the road from the junction east of the basketball court along the main road into Blowing Point, keeping left down to Amy's Bakery junction turning left and going east up to the junction going north back to basketball court junction.

ED 13 – Blowing Point East - All buildings on right hand side of the road east of the ferry terminal up to Amy's Bakery junction going east to Mary Connor's residence going north back to the main road all the way up to "Spanish Town" junction just south of Malcolm Romney's house going east along the boundary then south along the boundary all the way to the southern coast.

• Blowing Point Central and Blowing Point East’s meeting place will be, the tent near the Blowing Point Community Centre

ED 22 - North Hill South - Beginning at the North Hill junction taking all buildings on the left hand side of the road curving south all the way over to pole # V29 G89 overlooking Road Well Cafe including all buildings on the right hand side of the road from the North Hill junction on the Water Swamp/South Hill main road into Sandy Ground and turning right at the Anguilla Rums/Road Well junction and going north ending at the Road Well all on the right.

• North Hill South – At the tent outside Parts Haven

ED 53 – Island Harbour North and Sea Rocks – Taking all buildings on the right hand side of the road starting at the St. Andrew's Anglican Church/Keys junction, going east and turning right at the corner at Davis Lloyd's Shop, going south to Mount Fortune, stopping just north of the old wooden shingle building on the western side of the road opposite on the eastern side of the road. Going west and then north along the boundary over to the Keys (at junction connecting the Keys main road going east to the White Hill and leading west to Calvin Smith's residence) at straight over following the main road back to the St. Andrew's Anglican Church, taking all houses on the right.

ED 54 - Island Harbour West - All buildings on the right hand side of the road starting at and including Todville Harrigan's residence, east of the back road to Shoal Bay junction, going east up to The Keys/St. Andrew's Church junction (opposite pole # S41 K22), going south to the junction leading to White Hill on the left/east and to Calvin Smith residence on the right/west, (with white sign saying "E - KEYS - W") straight across the southern boundary, ending just northeast of Carol Webster's residence (northeast of Louvan Webster) west, just north of old wooden shingle building, then going northwest diagonally along the boundary back to the starting point at Todville Harrigan's residence opposite back road to Shoal Bay junction.

• Island Harbour North and Sea Rocks and Island Harbour West meeting place will be the tent near the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church

EDs 33 – The Valley Central – All building on the left hand side of the road beginning at the CIBC First Caribbean Bank at Albert Lake junction the at the stop lights going west and turning left at the roundabout and then at the People’s Market junction opposite St. Mary’s Anglican church, going west into South Valley turning left at the junction west of the Barbers Shop, going south, past Sally's Collection Store straight along the boundary to Rock Farm immediately east of Orris Proctors house, turning east following the road to Herbert's Commercial Complex up the Secretariat Road to and including NBA and back to Barclays Bank.

ED 35 - The Valley North - All buildings beginning at the North Side junction, on the right hand side of the road, going west to the Red Cross building turning right (north) at the Roaches Hill junction, turning at the junction just before Nurse Maria’s house taking the houses on the right, all along the boundary at Circle Inn Bar and Restaurant straight over to the junction on to North Side Road (west of the Old Plot building) turning right and going south back to the North Side junction on the Valley main road, taking all houses on the right.

• EDs 33 – The Valley Central and ED 35 – The Valley North meeting place will be the Ebenezer Church Hall

ED 23 – Old Ta – All buildings going east on the left hand side of the road beginning at the North Hill junction up to the Old Ta junction leading towards the Governor’s residence at pole sign "Danger High Voltage" going north up to the back road keeping left before the Katouche Valley and back to the north western coast, taking in all houses on the left hand side down the back road all the way back to North Hill junction on the Water Swamp/South Hill main road, all on the left.

• ED 23 – Old Ta – meeting place will be at the tent outside Parts Haven

Information about the times and dates for data collection in other areas will follow. We wish to thank you in advance for your cooperation. Should you have any queries regarding the locations being assessed and or the locations where assessment information will be collected on September 29, 2017, please contact the National Emergency Operations Centre at 497- 5667