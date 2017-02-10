The passage of Hurricane Irma has cause significant damage and loss across our island. As we transition from the response/relief phase to the recovery phase, the Relief Working Group of the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) is mindful that there may be persons who may have concerns about the relief effort.

We have therefore sought to alleviate some of these concerns by establishing a helpline. Starting Tuesday 3rd October a special helpline 497-2378 is available for persons to have such concerns addressed. The helpline will be open between the hours of 10:00am and 3:00pm daily until Friday 6th October inclusive.

Please note that to enable effective follow up, you will be required to give your contact information. Your cooperation with the persons manning the phones is therefore expected and anticipated.

Call 497-2378 for Helpline assistance.