(The Valley, Anguilla) - Woman Police Constable Judith Ruan of the Royal Anguilla Police Force retired after 30 years of policing. Ruan who joined the Royal Anguilla Police Force on the 1st of January, 1987, did so upon completing her initial police training at the Regional Police Training Centre in Barbados.

Constable Ruan worked in several Departments of the Royal Anguilla Police Force which included Beat and Patrol, Communication, Scenes of Crime, Criminal Investigation, Traffic and Out Stations and most recently the Safeguarding Investigation Unit.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison and other ranks of the Royal Anguilla Police Force join in wishing Constable Ruan a very happy and productive retirement.

Constable Ruan’s retirement was effective 1st September, 2017.