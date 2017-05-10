Mrs. Octavia Fleming, Deputy Principal Campus B

(The Valley, Anguilla) - The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 3rd October, 2017 conducted the 11th edition of the Youth Development Program with the Form 1 Students of the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School, Campus B.

The program which consists of a number of lectures to the new students of the Campus was presented in collaboration with the Education Department, Health Department and other individuals from civil society.

“We have in previous years run this program as an all-day program – 8:30am to 3:30pm,” said Police Constable Shawn Lake who oversees the work of the RAPF Community Relations Department. “This year because of the changes due to the passage of Hurricane Irma, we were forced to do the program between the hours of 7:00am and 11:30am. At the end of the morning we all felt the program was a success and that what it’s all about for us.”

Deputy Principal at Campus B Mrs. Octavia Fleming said, “This Youth Development Program by the RAPF in conjunction with the Education and Health Departments has been viewed as a positive initiative for Anguilla’s youth. The school’s management is grateful for this program over the past eleven years. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the RAPF and hope that the program continues.”

Some one hundred and sixty-seven (167) students benefited from the program.



1st Year Campus B Students Assemble for Developement Program



