The Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN)-Caribbean is organizing a regional training workshop entitled “GCRMN-Caribbean Capacity Building for Coral Reef and Human Dimensions Monitoring within the Wider Caribbean”. This takes place at the Port Royal Marine Laboratory, The University of West Indies, Jamaica, from 10 to 14 October 2017. The workshop will be opened by an official of the UN Environment Cartagena Convention Secretariat, based in Kingston, Jamaica.

The event is organized within the framework of the Protocol concerning Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) to the Cartagena Convention with the support of the Regional Activity Centre for this Protocol (SPAW-RAC), based in Guadeloupe, and in partnership with the University of the West Indies, Mona, and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). Partial sponsorship has been generously provided by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), USA.

The aim of the Workshop is to build capacity for improving coral reef monitoring and improve regional cooperation and information sharing across the region. The training will be divided into two main components reflecting – 1) the current status and future trends for coral reefs in the Caribbean; and 2) the social and economic value of coral reefs to improve their future management, and decisions on the use of coastal areas.

The workshop will also raise awareness of the importance of coral reef conservation to the fisheries and tourism sectors in Jamaica and the Wider Caribbean region.