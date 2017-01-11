The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Monday 30th October, 2017 arrested and charged three males in their 40s for theft. The three, 48 years old Elroy Hughes of South Hill, 45 years old Clotaire Richardson also of South Hill and 45 years old Sweets Fleming of North Side were charged with theft of furniture.The alleged offenders, who were taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 31st October, 2017 were all granted bail. Richardson and Fleming were both granted bail in the in the sum of EC $25,000.00 in their own recognizance while Hughes was granted bail in the same sum with one surety.

Their conditions of bail are to be of good behaviour and keep the peace and refrain from going to the premises in question.

All three are due back in court on Thursday 4th January, 2018 to answer to the charges.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that:

a) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

c) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

d) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offence in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.