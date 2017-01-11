The Royal Anguilla Police Force has observed that due to the passing of Hurricane Irma a number of vehicles that have received damage; such broken windshields and side windows are driven on a daily basis with such damage.

Some vehicles have been observed without front windshield, half of a front windshield, half of a windshield, black material to half of the front windshield or covering the area where the rear windshield should have been. This creates an obstruction and puts the driver and other road users at risk.

In the interest of safety for all road users the Royal Anguilla Police Force wishes to remind the General Public of the following section of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act of the Revised Statutes of Anguilla:

71(1) Every motor vehicles, other than a motorcycle, shall be fitted with a windscreen so constructed that it afford ample protection to the driver of the motor vehicle and it shall be kept in such condition as to allow an unobstructed view to the front.

71(2) All windscreens and all side or rear windows on a motor vehicle where glass is used shall be constructed of “safety glass”; and the term: safety glass” shall mean any product composed of material so manufactured, fabricated or treated and substantially to prevent shattering and flying of the glass when struck or broken.

71(3) Any person who acts in contravention of the provisions of this section is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of EC $5,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.

The R.A.P.F advises that where vehicle windshields are severely damage, which poses a risk to other road users that drivers use clear material, which creates an ease of visibility or refrain from driving such vehicles.