The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in George Hill in the area of the DIGICEL Cooperate Offices on Friday 10th November, 2017 around 11:30am.

As a result of the incident a 27 year old male from Blowing Point received gunshot injuries to his upper body which resulted in him being taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for medical attention.

As the Police continues investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in George Hill in the area of the DIGICEL Cooperate Offices and may have witnessed this shooting incident or have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 or email AXA911@yahoo.com which are both secure websites.