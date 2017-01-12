In Honour of Mr & Mrs Albert Lake - Founders of Businesses since 1942

The Commissioner of Police of the Royal Anguilla Police Force informs the general public of the activities surrounding the funeral arrangement of the late Mr. Albert A R Lake, OBE.

The cortege in vehicles to the St. Mary’s Anglican Church will leave Rey’s Funeral Home at 11:15am on Saturday 2nd December, 2017 up the George Hill Main Road to the Wall Blake Round About. The procession will then continue east on the Wall Blake Road to the junction at NAPA turning left and on to the Thomas R. Lake Drive (Mahogany Tree Road) to the traffic light at Lake’s Junction. The procession will take another left moving to the west on the Albert Lake Drive down to the area of the Dental Unit where a procession on foot of members of the family, uniformed organizations and the RAPF Community Band will then process to the St. Mary’s Anglican Church where the funeral service will be held.

At the conclusion of the funeral service the funeral procession will proceed to the burial site in Shoal Bay for interment. The route to Shoal Bay will be north from St. Mary’s Anglican Church to the roundabout at the James Ronald Webster’s Park up on to the Albert Lake Drive to the traffic light at Lake’s junction. The procession will then turn left on to the Watkin Hodge Drive and on to Austin Rogers Drive to the roundabout at Shoal Bay and in to Shoal Bay.

Members of the motoring public are encouraged to be courteous when approaching the cortege from Rey’s Funeral Home to the St. Mary’s Anglican Church between the hours of 11:15 am and 1:00 pm and the procession from the St. Mary’s Anglican Church to the Shoal Bay Cemetery between the hour of 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

At the grave side the final honours will be a combination of the firing of volleys by a firing party consisting of members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force and the blowing of the Last Post by a single bugler.

Additionally the family of the Mr. Lake will be conducting a private drive through the island passing and stopping briefly at the various locations that Mr. Lake would have visited on a daily basis on Friday 1st December, 2017. This drive through is not a motorcade and the family is requesting that the public allow them this private time. The drive through will commence at 2:00pm.

The Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the Royal Anguilla Police would like to extend condolences to the family and friends and all those who mourn the loss of Mr. Albert A R Lake OBE.