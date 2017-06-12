The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Monday 4th December, 2017 at about 5:15pm responded to a report of shots being fired in South Hill in the area of Dungeon Gym.

On arrival at the scene the officers confirmed that a firearm had been used as a result of forensic evidence that was gathered. It was also established that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

As the Police continue its investigation into this incident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in South Hill at the time of the incident in the area of Dungeon Gym and may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding the incident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally the RAPF is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in the matter, James “Jamie” Hodge of West End also known as “Sea Fowl”.

Furthermore information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.