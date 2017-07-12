(The Valley, Anguilla) - The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 5th December, 2017 at about 5:00pm were summoned to Shoal Bay area where the remains of a clothed female body was discovered.

The body was later identified as that of 38 years Sulamita Fleming-Concepcion of South Hill.

As the Police continue its investigation into this incident which is being treated as a suspicious death they are appealing to members of the public who may have any information regarding the incident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. Anyone who may have seen the decease between 12:00 noon on Sunday 3rd December and 12:00 noon on Monday 4th December 2017 are asked to telephone the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.