The Royal Anguilla Police Force continues to solicit the assistance of the general public in its ongoing investigation surrounding the death of 38 years old Sulamita Fleming-Concepcion of South Hill.

The decease who was about 5’ 6” tall, medium built, black hair about shoulder length also had whitish marks (vitiligo) around her nose, mouth, hands mainly elbows and fingers and on her feet.

The decease, who was last seen around 12 noon on Sunday 3rd December, 2017 in the area of the round-a-bout at the junction the South Hill and Sandy Ground Hill was wearing a long black pants and light orange T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen the decease between 12:00 noon on Sunday 3rd December and 12:00 noon on Monday 4th December 2017 are asked to telephone the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

Recent pictures of the decease are attached.