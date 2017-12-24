At approximately 11:12am, Sunday, December 24th, 2017, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred 22km North North East (NNE) of Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy. Its epicenter originated at 18.097°N 62.797°W and took place at a depth of 74.5 km.

Information received from the United States Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has advised that no tsunami impacts are expected.

The Department of Disaster Management requests that persons advise if any serious damage occurred. If you require additional information please call the Department of Disaster Management on 476-3622.

DURING AN EARTHQUAKE:

1. DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!

2. Stay indoors until the shaking stops.

3. Stay away from windows.

4. If you're in bed, hold on and stay there, protecting your head with a pillow.

5. If you're outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees and power lines.

We note that preliminary results originally stated the earthquake was a 5.5 magnitude off the coast of Island Harbour, Anguilla. The information contained in the body of this advisory is the most current information received.