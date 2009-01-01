(RAPF, The Valley, Anguilla) - The Royal Anguilla Police Force urges all Heavy Vehicle owners and Operators transporting litter or other debris throughout the Island to cover the trucks to avoid the littering of the roads.

This is not only an unhealthy practice, but it poses a risk to other road users as uncovered debris can become missiles.

The R.A.P.F wishes to remind the general public under section 2(1)(d) of the Litter Abatement it offence to transport litter in a manner that it is scattered or likely to be scattered in a public place, while it is being transported.

7. (1) A person who contravenes section 2(1) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250 and in default to imprisonment for a term of 3 months.

2) Notwithstanding subsection (1), where any person contravenes section 2(1)) a Litter Warden may serve on such person a notice in the form in Schedule 2 affording that person an opportunity of discharging any liability that would arise out of a conviction for that contravention; and the person shall be exempt from any further liability in respect of that contravention if;

(a) before the expiration of a period of 21 days from the date of the notice or such longer period as may be specified in the notice; or

(b) before the date on which proceedings are commenced against him in respect of the contravention; he pays the fixed penalty.

7(5) The fixed penalty referred to in this section is $50.

Given the danger such practices pose the R.A.P.F in many cases would proceed via Summons where such offence has been committed.

We therefore urge all persons transporting litter, to have them covered as it is a method of preventing litter from being scattered.

Let’s make Anguilla gleam; through safe and healthy practices we can all strive to keep it clean.