The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in the area of the Tacklin Laundromat today Monday 22nd January, 2018 around 11:30am which resulted in the death of a Joel Webster of Water Swamp.

At about 11:30am officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of the Laundromat on the road to Tacklin. On the scene Webster who had received gunshot wounds was attended to by Emergency Medical Technicians. He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the examining Medical Doctor.

As the Police continues their investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in in the area of the Laundromat on the road to Tacklin, and may have witnessed this shooting incident or have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secured website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family.