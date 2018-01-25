The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Thursday 25th January, 2018 charged two persons in connection with the murder of Joel Webster who was shot and killed on Monday 22nd January, 2018 around 11:30am in the Tackling area. The two are 23 years old Kirkland Spencer of The Valley charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition and 24 years old Aryn Gumbs of Tackling charged with conspiracy to murder.

Both alleged offenders were taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday 26th January, 2018 where they were both remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until Monday 9th July, 2018 when the will appear before the court again to answer to the charges.

As the Police continues their investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been in in the area of the Laundromat on the road to Tackling, and may have witnessed this shooting incident or have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secured website.