The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 30th January, 2018 displayed to the Anguillian Media several firearms and rounds of ammunition at a display held at the Valley Police Station. The firearms twelve (12) pistols, three (3) revolvers, two (2) assault rifles and one (1) .22 riffle along with several hundred rounds of ammunition for various firearms were seized during the execution of searches on premises across Anguilla. “These guns that can be easily concealed and are very deadly and we have been working very hard to have illegal guns taken off the street,” said Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison. “The Royal Anguilla Police Force with its commitment to reducing crime and the incidents of crime is tackling gun crime as a priority”

The Royal Anguilla Police Force continues to appeal to the public to use their confidential reporting website WWW.gov.ai/911 if they know of anyone who owns or carry an illegal firearm. The RAPF will also like to remind the public that the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition both carry hefty fines.

General Penalty of the Firearms Act section 50 state

Any person guilty of an offence under this Act for which no penalty is otherwise provided is liable—

(a) on summary conviction to a fine of $200,000 or to imprisonment for a term of 5 years or to both; or

(b) on conviction upon indictment to a fine or to imprisonment for a period of 14 years, or to both.

