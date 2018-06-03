The 3rd Council of Ministers of Education of the OECS opened Tuesday 27th February in Martinique in the presence of Anguilla: Hon. Cora RICHARDSON-HODGE - Minister of Education, St Kitts & Nevis: Hon. Shawn RICHARDS - Minister of Education, Antigua & Barbuda: Hon. Michael S. BROWNE : Minister of Education, Mrs. Janis Rosa GREENAWAY Director General of the Ministry, Dominica: Hon. Petter SAINT JEAN - Minister of Education,t Vincent & les Grenadines: Hon. St. Clair PRINCE - Minister of Education, Grenada: Sen. Hon. Simon STIELL - Minister of Education, Mrs. Elvis MORAIN – Pedagogical Directorof Education, MARTINIQUE: Mrs. Sylvia SAITHSOOTHANE Executive Counselor in charge of Education, British Virgin Islands: Hon. Myron V. WALWYN Minister of Health and Social Development, Montserrat: Hon. Delmaude RYAN - Minister of Education, OECS: H.E DR. Didacus JULES – Director General of OECS, Mr. Marcellus Damascus ALBERTIN – Director of the social and human development division.

Extract from the opening speech of Alfred Marie-Jeanne President of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique:

"One of the objectives of this 3rd Council of Ministers of Education on the theme" Access and Equity "is to harness innovative ideas to contribute to the development of education in our Caribbean Continent. This is how the Territorial Collective of Martinique joins the ELAN Project carried by the Rectorate of Martinique. This project aims at regional cooperation in the field of education. Very concretely, it should make it possible to meet the following objectives:

- Encourage the immersion of young people, training trainees professionals, students and academics in the OECS countries;

- Strengthen the linguistic mastery and the increase in competence of the young people of our respective territories;

- Supporting innovation and research more efficiently between educational institutions of our respective countries; "

The topics of the day were:

- Strengthening multilingualism through the OECS:

Language Assistant Project

School Exchanges

- Development Partner Support for Education in the OECS

UNICEF: UNICEF Support in the OECS

CBD: Regional Framework for Action for Mathematics Education (FAME) and the New Education and Training Policy and Strategy

- USAID: Support to the OECS Education Development

- World Bank: Education Financing - IDA Resources

- UNESCO:

New Vision for Integrating TVET in the Education System

Open EMIS

- CDEMA: Post disaster response to education