The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Thursday 8th March, 2018 at about 9:30pm responded to a report of a shooting incident that left a 28 year old male nursing a gunshot wound. Officer who responded to the scene met and spoke with the victim who was later transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he was treated and then released.

As the Police continues their investigation into this matter they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the Tackling/True Eyes Road, and may have witnessed this shooting incident or have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice. The perpetrator is believed to have been traveling in a small hatch back vehicle at the time.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secured website.