Representatives of regional institutions based in Barbados during the discussions on Wednesday.

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat this week engaged regional institutions based in Barbados on the processes for Free Movement of persons under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Representatives from the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), and the Caribbean Export Development Agency among others met at the CSME Unit of the CARICOM Secretariat in Haggatt Hall yesterday 7 March 2018.

The half-day meeting discussed the right of CARICOM nationals to enter another Member State; the right for 6 months’ automatic stay, the issuing of the CARICOM Skills Certificates, the right of establishment, the provision of services among other areas. The exceptions to such rights and the CARICOM Complaints procedure were also addressed.

Some of the exchanges focused on monitoring CSME implementation and the need for increased advocacy and outreach on the CSME at the national level.

The exercise is part of the Secretariat’s on-going efforts to sensitize persons within the Community on the CSME and regional integration.